Rainy pattern continues

DREARY WEATHER HERE TO STAY

It was another soggy day across New England, and we aren’t finished with this pattern just yet. Showers will linger this evening, with some areas of drizzle and fog too. You’ll want to keep the rain gear with you not just tonight, but also with more wet weather ahead.

Areas of fog will continue overnight, but Wednesday morning will bring a brief pause in the action. Make the most of it... A Weather Alert returns by tomorrow evening! Wednesday will be warmer nearing 60 degrees.

WEATHER ALERT

A stronger storm will bring a soaking rain to the region from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday. Anywhere from 1 to 4″ of rain is currently expecting during that time. The heaviest will come through Wednesday night. Street and river flooding may occur, especially across eastern MA where the highest totals are predicted right now. Scattered showers will continue Thursday.

Gusty winds will also be a concern as they strengthen Thursday. Sustained wind will increase to 15-30 mph with gusts 40-55 mph (strongest on Cape Cod, Nantucket and the Vineyard). Stay alert for isolated wind damage and power outage reports.

We are back to sunshine by Friday afternoon, it will be cooler in the mid 40s and breezy too. We are watching another storm on the way late Saturday into Sunday that will bring rain and the risk for a wintry mix across New England. Stay with us for the very latest!

