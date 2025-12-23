Tiny owl rescued in Phillipston released back into the wild

PHILLIPSTON, Mass. — A happy holiday ending for a tiny owl rescued after being hurt.

A Northern Saw-whet Owl was discovered by a mother and son in Phillipston after they initially mistook it for a chunk of ice on the ground.

The owl was brought to Raptor Tales Rescue in Shrewsbury, where it was treated for its injuries. Rescuers believe the owl was likely struck by a car.

After rehabilitation, a biologist placed a tracking band on the owl’s tiny leg so it can be identified if injured in the future.

The Northern Saw-whet Owl is the smallest owl species found in New England.

Fully recovered, the owl was released back into the wild earlier this month.

