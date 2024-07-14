‘Time to reassure’: Mass. General psychologist gives tips to parents in wake of Trump shooting

If you haven’t seen it, you likely will, the moment former President Donald Trump was talking at a podium during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when his ear was grazed by a bullet.

Mass General Child Psychologist Ellen Braaten said adults need to step in to protect children.

“Parents really need to be in charge of their kid’s social media and for very young kids under the age of 6 or 7 they really shouldn’t be consuming any social media,” said Dr. Braaten.

She said if a child has been exposed to social media posts a parent should ask what exactly they saw instead of jumping in with scary information.

“It’s time to reassure your child that the adults in the world are in charge that we are doing the best to keep them safe,” she said.

Dr. Braaten said when it comes to adults, they also need a break from the uncertainty. She said they need to do what they can to keep themselves happy and psychologically stable.

Some people on the streets of Boston said that’s easier said than done.

She added if you notice your child is becoming obsessed with the violent topic, they’re acting differently towards their friends, or their behavior changes it may be time to call a professional.

