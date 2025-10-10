Time to go Bananas! Savannah Bananas announces Gillette Stadium tour dates

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It’s time to get bananas, Foxborough!

The Savannah Bananas will play their first-ever games at Gillette Stadium on August 28 and 29, 2026, against the Loco Beach Coconuts as part of their 2026 World Tour.

The games will feature the unique and entertaining style of Banana Ball, a fan-first, high-energy version of baseball known for its choreographed dances, unique uniforms, and lively scoring celebrations.

The event marks a significant expansion of Banana Ball, which has recently been played in MLB, NFL, and college football stadiums across the country.

Fans eager to witness the Savannah Bananas in action at Gillette Stadium can enter the Banana Ball Ticket Lottery until October 31 for a chance to purchase tickets. However, joining the lottery does not guarantee tickets, as a random drawing will determine which fans can buy them.

This will be the first time Gillette Stadium hosts the Savannah Bananas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group