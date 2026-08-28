Tickets for special train service to Gillette Stadium for Karol G concert go on sale today

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Round-trip, special even train service tickets to Gillette Stadium for the Karol G concert on Sept. 12 go on sale today at 11 a.m.

These tickets are $20 and will be sold exclusively via the MBTA mTicket app. The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis Commuter Services will be providing trains from Boston and Providence to the concert.

Limited concert tickets are also still available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

The Boston special event train will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center. The Providence train will leave from Providence Station and stop at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield. Both rail services will have a final destination of Foxboro Station.

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Trains will leave at 5:00 p.m. at South Station and 4:15 p.m. at Providence Station on Sept. 12.

Both will then depart Foxboro Staton 30 minutes after the concert has ended.

Special event train tickets are sold separately and must be purchased for the correct corresponding station of origin.

Train tickets must be purchased prior to boarding and, due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available.

All children, includes those under 11 years of age, require a ticket to ride the trains.

The ticket sales will be stopped once maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes will not be accepted for the special event trains.

Any items that do not comply with Gillette Stadium’s bag policy will not be allowed on the trains. No personal items may be left behind or stored on trains during the concert.

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