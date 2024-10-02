Tickets now on sale for Monster Energy Supercross 2025 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — It may be months away, but for fans seeking an adrenaline rush, tickets are now on sale for Monster Energy Supercross 2025.

The world’s best two-wheel racers will converge on Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for one action-packed race on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The 17-race Supercross schedule is poised to visit 16 different cities spread across 13 states, from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania, which includes four rounds in the Northeast.

Gates open at 10 a.m. on April 5, 2025. Qualifying starts at 11 a.m. FanFest hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 4:30 p.m., with racing kicking off at 5 p.m.

The indoor and outdoor seasons of the SuperMotocross World Championship series consist of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of racing building towards the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship Final.

The pre-sale began this week for Supercross Insider Preferred Customers to get the best seats. Tickets for the general public will become available starting on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January. Five past champions - Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and defending Supercross and SuperMotocross World Champion Jett Lawrence (Australia) will be fighting for another title.

Vying for their first crack at the crown will be top contenders Hunter Lawrence (Australia), Ken Roczen (Germany), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Cooper, each of whom are former race winners or podium finishers.

Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SX Class Regional Championship.

Organizers said fans can expect some “epic battles” as 2025 will feature the return of defending champions, Tom Vialle of France (Eastern Regional Champion) and RJ Hampshire (Western Regional Champion).

Defending and two-time SuperMotocross World Champion Haiden Deegan is still seeking his first Supercross championship and will pursue a regional title in 2025. Seasoned veterans Jordon Smith, Cameron McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, Max Anstie (U.K.) and Jo Shimoda (Japan) are all vying for wins and championships on either coast.

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 5 - Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, February 8 at Raymond James Stadium

Round 6 – Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, February 15 at Ford Field

Round 8 - Daytona Beach, Fla. on Saturday, March 1 at Daytona International Speedway

Round 10 – Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday, March 22 at Protective Stadium

Round 12 - Foxboro, Mass. on Saturday, April 5 at Gillette Stadium

Round 14 – East Rutherford, N.J. on Saturday, April 19 at MetLife Stadium

Round 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday, April 26 at Acrisure Stadium

Five Supercross events will also feature top-level amateurs in the Supercross Futures program, part of SMX Next. Athletes competing in the 250SX Futures Class will be awarded points towards their pro Supercross license based on their finishing positions at each round.

The 2025 program will culminate with the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship taking place during Round 15 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh for athletes who qualify.

Supercross Futures Events are as follows:

Round 4 – Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, February 1 at State Farm Stadium

Round 8 – Daytona Beach, Fla. on Saturday, March 1 at Daytona International Speedway

Round 10 – Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday, March 22 at Protective Stadium

Round 12 – Foxboro, Mass. on Saturday, April 5 at Gillette Stadium

Round 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday, April 26 at Acrisure Stadium

Tickets and FanFest Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com

Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group