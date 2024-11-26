Three students struck by bus at Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner

GARDNER. Mass. — Three students were struck by a bus at Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner on Tuesday morning.

According to the school officials, around 7:50 a.m., a MART bus hit three students in Lot B of the school’s Gardner Campus while attempting to turn near the bus stop.

The students were evaluated on scene and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The college says they are in touch with the student’s families.

“We recognize that incidents like this are traumatic - especially to those directly involved or who witnessed this event,” the college said in a statement.

The college is making counselors available throughout the day for any community member who needs additional support or who would like to talk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group