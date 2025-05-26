Three people uninjured after boat catches fire in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — 3 people had to swim to shore in Wareham after their boat caught fire.

According to the Wareham Department of Natural Resources’ (WDNR) Facebook page, it happened on Sunday afternoon, around 1:05 p.m. by the ‘Tempest Knob’ boat ramp on the Wareham River.

Members of the Wareham Fire Department, Wareham Police Department, and WDNR were dispatched, where they saw that the boat was in shallow waters, hindering fire crews’ ability to extinguish the flames.

Authorities were notified that three people who were on the boat were able to swim back to the shore.

Wareham Fire crews were able to relocate to Parkwood Beach and deploy fire hoses around beach houses onto the shore to knock down the fire.

WDNR and Wareham Fire were able to secure a towline to the boat and remove it from the shoreline.

At the time, salvage crews were unable to respond, so responders brought the boat back to the boat ramp, where the boat’s owner was able to use their trailer and remove the vessel.

“We are happy to report that the three persons on board were not injured,” WNDR wrote on their Facebook page. “And we would like to thank Wareham Fire for coming up with a very creative way of knocking down the fire and for assisting us, along with Wareham Police, to remove the vessel.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

