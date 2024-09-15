Three people rescued after fire at home in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Three people have been rescued after a fire at a home in Chelsea on Saturday morning.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Michael Masucci, firefighters were notified of a fire at a home on Congress Ave.

Upon arrival, there was heavy fire on the second floor.

Three people were rescued from the third floor through the window. They were transported to Mass General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

