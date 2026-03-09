Three people injured, displaced following house fire in South Kingstown, RI

WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Three residents were injured, and a single-family home was damaged during a basement fire in Wakefield on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. after a 911 call alerted authorities to a fire in the basement at 153 Highland Avenue. Responding units arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building and three residents suffering from smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Firefighters provided immediate medical treatment at the scene before South Kingstown EMS and Narragansett Fire Ambulance transported the individuals to a local hospital. One of those residents was later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

To extinguish the blaze, crews stretched two hose lines into the structure to attack flames in the basement and on the first floor. Firefighters from Kingston provided mutual aid at the scene, working with the Union Fire District to manage the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the three residents who were injured by this fire,” South Kingston Fire Chief Steven Pinch said. “I want to thank our mutual aid companies for their support and teamwork, and I want to thank our firefighters for working effectively to provide first aid while simultaneously battling this fire.”

The single-family home sustained fire damage on the first floor and basement, while smoke damage was reported throughout the entire building. The residents have been displaced due to the damage. The Red Cross was notified to assist the affected individuals.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

