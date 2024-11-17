Three men have been charged with allegedly attempting to sex traffic a child

CONCORD, N.H. — Proactive federal and local law enforcement actions have resulted in three men being arrested and charged on Saturday, alleging that they attempted to sex traffic a child at a Manchester hotel.

Stacey Ray Lancaster, 46, of Hudson, New Hampshire, Arthur Picanco, 42, of Bradford, Massachusetts, and Ozeias Luiz Guilherme, 38, of Haverhill, Massachusetts have all been taken into federal custody.

Homeland security, with assistance from the Manchester Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the investigation.

All three men are expected to appear in federal court on Monday, November 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

