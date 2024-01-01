Three men arrested in Dedham after striking state police trooper during traffic stop in Boston

BOSTON — Three men are in custody after a Massachusetts state police trooper was hit during a motor vehicle stop in Boston on Monday morning, police say.

According to state police, a trooper was struck by a door of the vehicle as the suspects were attempting to flee from police.

The trooper who was hit was not injured, police say.

The suspect’s vehicle was later stopped in Dedham in the area of the Holiday Inn.

Three men were arrested at the scene. Authorities say the suspects are part of an ongoing investigation.

Police did not release details on any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

