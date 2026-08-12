BOSTON — It’s that time of year again, and Boston Public School students are checking their back-to-school lists to make sure they’re ready for the first day.

Thousands of students celebrate the start of school at TD Garden

Students arriving at the Back-To-School Celebration at TD Garden, receiving a celebrity welcome.

“I feel great! I feel confident. I feel lucky to be here,” one student told Boston 25 News.

All of them walked onto the floor with a smile across their face.

They were even greeted by a “high-five” line with a couple of Bruins’ players in the line up to say hello.

“Just seeing how excited they were! For me, that made me feel good to be here. It feels like I’m making a difference,” Bruins player Alex Steeves said.

Thousands of students celebrate the start of school at TD Garden

The BPS Visual and Arts Department was also presented with a $15,000 donation.

It’s all because the return to school should be celebrated, but the reality is that getting ready for school again can be stressful for families.

“School is very expensive,” 7th grader Imani Ferdinand said.

“This event helps the people who can’t really afford it,” another 7th grader, Ja’Dazrya Turner, said.

Thousands of students celebrate the start of school at TD Garden

That’s why TD Garden and TD Bank team up with The Salvation Army, the City of Boston, and several other community partners.

“Finances are tight for a lot of families, and they are having to make choices, and sometimes the choice is, sorry, son or daughter, we’re not able to provide supplies this year because we had to pay bills, and this is where we get to come in and provide some support.” Major Paul Cornell, with The Salvation Army, explained.

“It’s been a fantastic day here with over 250 volunteers giving out over 3,500 supplies. That includes backpacks, school supplies, and back-to-school books,” Justin Cross, from TD Bank, added.

The brand-new backpacks aren’t empty either.

“It also has school supplies in it for when you go!” BPS student Jonathan Perez said.

Thousands of students celebrate the start of school at TD Garden

Another one of the event’s proud sponsors, our team at Boston 25 News. Our crew is bringing the studio to the Garden with a weather center on the go.

Since we all know just how cold Boston winters can get, the students also get to pick out a new winter coat.

“These kids may not get a lot of new things, so to get a new backpack, a new coat...a lot of them are smiling from ear to ear, just beaming!,” Bob Kuecker, a longtime volunteer, said.

“...and they even want to put the coat on in August and walk out in the coat!” his wife, Pat, added.

Though it may be sad that the summer is almost over, these families have a lot to smile about starting school.

“They’ve been really helpful to me and my grandmother over the years. I’m just so grateful,” Aubrey Jackson said.

“The kids are happy, and they’re like I’ve got supplies! I have a backpack! I have a winter coat! I appreciate them from my heart; I really do,” Wanita Jackson, Aubrey’s grandmother, explained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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