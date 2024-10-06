Thousands expected to turn out for the 36th annual Jimmy Fund Walk

BOSTON — Thousands of people are expected to turn out and participate in the 36th annual Jimmy Fund Walk.

The iconic fundraising walk is for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support all forms of cancer research and patient care

This year the walk will culminate at a new finish line inside the heart of the city, at the Boston Common due to ongoing construction in Copley Square.

“We are excited for walkers this year to cross the finish line in the Boston Common,” said Suzanne Fountain, vice president of the Jimmy Fund. “The move to the Boston Common, affectionately known as the ‘People’s Park,’ marks a symbolic common finish line—a world without cancer. By gathering in Boston Common, we are honoring Boston’s roots as a city for the people, connected by a common cause. We are eager to get out on the course and see all our outstanding walkers and teams come together to defy cancer.”

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $176 million for Dana-Farber Cancer in its 35-year history, raising a record-breaking $9.4 million in 2023.

Funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Boston 25 is a proud sponsor of the Jimmy Fund walk and many members of our team will be participating and supporting the walkers.

For more information on the Jimmy Fun Walk, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group