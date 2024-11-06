‘This is nuts’: Midweek, record breaking heat drives people outdoors

BOSTON — The great outdoors was the place to be on Wednesday in Massachusetts as Mother Nature cranked out a rare warm day in November.

Record high temperatures for this date were reached in Boston, Worcester, Providence, and Hartford.

“This will be the fourth record high-temperature record set in this calendar year,” according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico.

November scorcher! Today is the latest 80-degree temperature day ever recorded in the calendar year in Boston! 🍂🌡️☀️https://t.co/N2GhuK7l37 pic.twitter.com/vsGQoBWZ4E — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 6, 2024

Because of the heat, countless people were clad in shorts and T-shirts during the lunch hour in Boston’s Seaport.

“This is a nice surprise on a Wednesday,” said Josiah Petersen.

It may have been a nice surprise for Petersen, but the warmer temperatures made him rethink his wardrobe decision.

“I should’ve worn short sleeves. That would’ve been helpful,” he said.

Vlad Duda wore a winter coat to start his day, and he soon realized it was far too heavy.

“I was like, ‘Yo, this is way too hot,’” Duda explained.

Golf courses were wildly popular spots for people to congregate, as well.

At Stone Meadow Golf in Lexington, dozens of people could be seen working on their swings midday.

It’s where Tairmae Kangarloo spent her lunch break.

“It’s super, super crowded, and typically on the weekends, it’s like this,” she said.

Ultimately, people like Kangarloo said they are trying to savor the milder weather while they can because they know that winter is coming.

