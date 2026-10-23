Think you know Boston? Citywide scavenger hunt offers $15K prize

A three-week scavenger hunt across Boston’s neighborhoods kicked off Friday.

Participants in “Find the Good: Boston” can win $15,000 and donate an additional $10,000 to a Boston nonprofit.

The competition encourages participants to explore the city and uncover its stories through a series of challenges built around select “Boston 250” historic markers.

The nonprofit Elevate Cities created the scavenger hunt to “spark joy, belonging and civic pride in cities around the world.”

Participants can compete solo or as a team.

The competition runs through Nov. 13.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group