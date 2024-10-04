Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

The weekend is here! And if you’re looking for something to do, I have a few suggestions for you.

It’s a favorite fall tradition on the north shore. The Topsfield fair opens Friday and continues all the way through next Monday. If you make it for the opening day, you can watch the live weighing of the massive pumpkins. No matter when you go, you’ll enjoy plenty of displays, agriculture, animals, and fair food.

And it’s fall in Boston too! You can celebrate the season in the seaport this Saturday during the Lawn on D Fall Festival. The fun starts at noon with vendors and family entertainment, with free appetizers from 5 to 6 pm, and live music and glow-in-the-dark activities until 9 pm. This festival is free!

If you’re reading for a high-energy and action-packed weekend, look no further than the DCU Center in Worcester where Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is happening! There are shows on both Saturday and Sunday, and you can arrive early for the pre-show to get an up-close look at the trucks. There’s also a special event from 3 to 6 pm Friday afternoon, when a monster-sized fire truck will be on display outside the DCU Center. Fans can come down and get a look, a picture, and an autograph for free while taking advantage of discounted kids tickets at the box office.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

