‘They’re real nasty’: Dolphins star Tyreek Hill rips Patriots fans after Sunday night win

FOXBORO, Mass. — Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill had some choice words for New England Patriots fans after his team’s 24-17 victory at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

While speaking with reporters in the visitors’ locker room, Hill said, “Those fans are some of the worst in the NFL, and I’m gonna stand on that because they’re real nasty.”

Tyreek Hill on Patriots fans: “Those fans are some of the worst in the NFL. … They’re real nasty.” pic.twitter.com/NpEKqUHHbQ — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 18, 2023

Hill, who snagged five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, made the comments after he was asked about the goodbye waves he gave to the crowd on his way off the field.

“Some of the things they were saying, I wouldn’t say in church,” Hill explained. “So, it felt good to wave goodbye to the fans, and I’m gonna do it again. Bye.”

Hill was struck by a beer that was hurled by a Patriots fan in 2019 when he visited Gillette as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The fan in question was banned from attending future events at the stadium.

