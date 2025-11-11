These are the most mispronounced words in every US state

A new study is revealing the most mispronounced words in every US state, and some may surprise you.

Unscramblerer.com analyzed Google search data from January 1 to October 27, 2025, reveals the most mispronounced words across each U.S. state—and the nation as a whole.

The study, which examined Google Trends and Ahrefs data for searches like “How to pronounce” and “How do you pronounce,” shows just how much curiosity (and confusion) words can spark.

For Massachusetts, the most mispronounced term of 2025 is Jhostynxon Garcia (pronounced JOS-tin-son gar-SEE-uh).

The unique name gained traction online, possibly due to rising interest in social media personalities and sports figures.

America’s most mispronounced words by state with pronunciations:

· Alabama - Worcestershire sauce (WUSS-ter-sheer)

· Alaska - Saoirse (SUR-sha)

· Arizona - Aoife (EE-fah)

· Arkansas - Laufey (LOW-fay)

· California - Kali Uchis (KAH-lee OO-chees)

· Colorado - Qatar (KAH-tar)

· Connecticut - Sfogliatelle (sfo-LYA-tel)

· Delaware - Mauve (MOHV)

· Florida - Staphylococcal (STAFF-uh-loh-KOK-ul)

· Georgia - Sza (SIZ-uh)

· Hawaii - Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia (HIP-oh-pot-oh-MON-stroh-ses-kwip-uh-dal-ee-oh-FOH-bee-uh)

· Idaho - Kefir (KEE-fer)

· Illinois - Yuengling (YING-ling)

· Indiana - Paczki (POONCH-kee)

· Iowa - Dachshund (DAKS-hund)

· Kansas - Louvre (LOOV)

· Kentucky - Chamomile (KAM-uh-meel)

· Louisiana - Oaxaca (wah-HAH-kah)

· Maine - Qatar (KAH-tar)

· Maryland - Omniscient (OM-NISH-unt)

· Massachusetts - Jhostynxon Garcia (JOS-tin-son gar-SEE-uh)

· Michigan - Paczki (POONCH-kee)

· Minnesota - Thyme (TIME)

· Mississippi - Chinoiserie (SHIN-wah-zuh-ree)

· Missouri - Aurelia (aw-REEL-yuh)

· Montana - Dachshund (DAKS-hund)

· Nebraska - Bolognese (boh-luh-NAYZ)

· Nevada - Macabre (muh-KAHB)

· New Hampshire - Gyro (YEE-roh)

· New Jersey - Primeval (pry-MEE-vul)

· New Mexico - Gif (JIF)

· New York - Tzatziki (tsat-SEE-kee)

· North Carolina - Raleigh (RAW-lee)

· North Dakota - Worcestershire sauce (WUSS-ter-sheer)

· Ohio - Paczki (POONCH-kee)

· Oklahoma - Nguyen (WIN)

· Oregon - Bibimbap (BEE-bim-bap)

· Pennsylvania - Jhoan Duran (JO-an duh-RAN)

· Rhode Island - Worcestershire sauce (WUSS-ter-sheer)

· South Carolina - Chose (CHOZ)

· South Dakota - Derecho (duh-RAY-cho)

· Tennessee - Gyro (YEE-roh)

· Texas - Staphylococcal (STAFF-uh-loh-KOK-ul)

· Utah - Qatar (KAH-tar)

· Vermont - Montpelier (mont-PEEL-yer)

· Virginia - Adolescence (ad-oh-LES-ens)

· Washington - Primeval (pry-MEE-vul)

· West Virginia - Acai (ah-SIGH-ee)

· Wisconsin - Paczki (POONCH-kee)

· Wyoming - Mayonnaise (MAY-uh-nayz)

Across the country, “Gyro” (YEE-roh) takes the top spot nationwide, with over 312,000 searches this year.

Worcestershire sauce (WUSS-ter-sheer) follows closely with 300,000 searches, while “Acai” (ah-SIGH-ee) rounds out the top three at 192,000 searches.

“Our research about the most searched-for mispronunciations gives an interesting insight into American culture,” A spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com said. ”Exposure to new words through media, music, pop culture, and social platforms drives curiosity. People often look up pronunciations if there is a gap between how a word or name is spelled and how it sounds.”

