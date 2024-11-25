Thanksgiving storm expected to bring snow, rain to New England. Here’s what we know right now

DEDHAM, Mass. — If you’re hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel in New England, be prepared for two rounds of wet weather this week, including a possible winter storm on Thursday.

Anyone driving north to Vermont, New Hampshire, or Maine on Tuesday should use caution due to mixed precipitation, sleet, and light ice accumulations on the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in those states until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, stating in an alert, “The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute...Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued to account for some light ice early Tuesday across northern New England. If you have travel plans north tomorrow, watch out for some slick spots early! pic.twitter.com/8RauYJU1kO — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) November 25, 2024

The main concern on Tuesday in Massachusetts will be rain, with the precipitation peaking around midday. The system will clear out by the evening.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the ideal travel day because a Thanksgiving Day storm is expected to bring another round of rain to the region, as well as the chance for snow in some areas, although the track will ultimately dictate where the snow-rain line forms.

“I’m putting this on your radar right now. We are tracking a storm for Thanksgiving Day,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her latest forecast. “This all depends on the location, the track of this area of low pressure, and the strength of it.”

As of right now, snow is “likely” across the higher elevations of northern New England with rain or a wintry mix expected in the Boston area.

Possible snow in New England this week

“Where we see that rain-snow mix, we’re still trying to find tune the details,” Graf said. “This storm hasn’t formed yet.”

The storm will clear out by Thanksgiving Night, giving way to a clear day for Black Friday shopping and travel.

The holiday weekend looks to be cold and blustery.

For more, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group