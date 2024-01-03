TGI Fridays abruptly closes ‘underperforming’ restaurants in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Six TGI Fridays restaurants that abruptly closed in Massachusetts were all “underperforming,” the company announced Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the casual restaurant chain confirmed that 36 underperforming corporate locations in the United States have closed, including Massachusetts restaurants in Dedham, Danvers, Mansfield, Seekonk, North Attleboro, and Marlboro.

Boston 25 News spotted a sign early Wednesday morning posted on the front door of the TGI Fridays at 750 Providence Highway in Dedham stating, “We regret to inform you that as of Jan. 2, 2024, this Fridays location has closed.”

TGI FRIDAYS CLOSING (Sign posted on door of TGI Fridays in Dedham)

Boston 25 News also found the same notice posted on the door of a location at 49 Newbury Street in Danvers.

TGI Fridays in Danvers closed (Sign posted on door of TGI Fridays in Danvers)

The previously corporate-owned restaurants have been sold to former TGI Fridays CEO Ray Blanchette.

“Following the finalization of the sale, Blanchette will lead the locations into a new phase of revitalization,” TGI Fridays said in a news release.

As part of the store closures, TGI Fridays said that it’s offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, which represents over 80% of total impacted employees.

According to TGIFRIDAYS.com, restaurants remain operational in Stoughton, Braintree, Boston, Everett, Millbury, Methuen, and North Dartmouth.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group