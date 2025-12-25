Texas man arrested for allegedly scamming Cape Cod resident out of nearly $50k, police say

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Texas man was arrested and extradited to Massachusetts for allegedly scamming a Cape Cod resident out of nearly $50,000, police say.

Barnstable Police say Deterrjon Johnson, 22, of Missouri City Texas is facing charges related to a scam where a Cape Cod resident was called by a person claiming to be with the FDIC, and urging them to move their money into another account.

“The resident was advised that their bank account had been compromised and that in order to protect their money they would have to move the funds into a “safe and secure” account," Barnstable Police said.

The person stayed on the phone with the Cape Cod victim as they withdrew funds from multiple locations and then advised them on how to move the funds into the new account, according to police.

“Following an extensive investigation that included several search warrants Deterrjon Johnson of Missouri City Texas was identified as the individual who created the “safe and secure” account as well as the individual who had made several large cash withdrawals from that account," police say.

All the stolen funds were removed from the account, according to officials.

“investigators were able to gather evidence that clearly showed Johnson, the only person listed on the “D. Johnson Global LLC” bank account, was the individual that had created the account and withdrew the stolen funds deposited by the victim," according to Barnstable Police.

Johnson was extradited to Massachusetts from Texas, and was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on December 22.

Johnson was charged with Larceny over $1,200 by False Pretense and Receiving Stolen Property over $1,200, according to police.

Johnson was held on $2,500 bail.

Photo Credit: Barnstable Police

©2025 Cox Media Group