Teen arrested with loaded gun after fight outside Mass. school leaves 2 officers injured, police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A teen carrying a loaded gun was arrested after a fight outside a Massachusetts school on Wednesday left two police officers injured, officials said.

Resource officers patrolling an area across the street from the Resiliency Preparatory Academy in Fall River just before 11 a.m. encountered a group of juveniles, including at least one who wasn’t actively enrolled at the school, according to the Fall River Police Department.

“While speaking with the juveniles, it became apparent that one of them was behaving inconsistently with previous interactions,” a department spokesman said in a statement.

One of the juveniles in question, a 17-year-old, was found with a loaded Cobra .380 firearm during a pat frisk, according to police. That teen then allegedly tried to fight with police to avoid being arrested.

Police said two officers suffered minor injuries during a brief struggle before the teen was taken into custody.

The teen, whose name hasn’t been released, is charged with carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and resisting arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

