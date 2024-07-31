Teen arrested, two others wanted in connection with armed carjacking in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A teen has been arrested and two others are being sought in connection with an armed carjacking in Cambridge.

Around 9:40 on Tuesday evening officers responded to Marcella Street for a report of an armed robbery/carjacking.

According to police, officers began looking for three masked suspects who reportedly took a vehicle armed with a weapon possibly a firearm.

The vehicle was later found on Tremont Street and officers arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the carjacking.

Police said they’re looking for two more suspects after they fled the scene.

One officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out for an injury they experienced during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

