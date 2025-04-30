Medford purchases thousands of ‘know your rights’ cards for immigrants

MEDFORD, Mass. — The city of Medford has purchased thousands of “know your rights” cards to be distributed to immigrants across the community.

4,000 of the cards have been printed and are ready to be handed out.

The Medford City Council has also approved the purchase of 4,000 more.

The step to protect immigrants comes more than a month after the capture of Tufts PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk in neighboring Somerville.

The Medford City Democratic Committee believes it’s important for immigrants to know their constitutional rights if they’re approached by ICE agents in public or at their home.

“We’re just trying to find things we can do that are feasible to resist what’s happening at the federal level,” said Medford City Councilor Matthew Leming. “It’s a way to protect our immigrant communities from the actions of the current administration.”

Councilor Leming advocated for the purchase of the red cards in Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian, and Arabic.

Each card is translated in English on one side.

Medford "know your rights" cards

The cards state the 5th amendment right to not speak, answer questions, or sign documents and the 4th amendment right to now allow agents into homes without a signed warrant.

“If ICE shows up, and they don’t have a warrant, it can literally be passed under the door,” explained Leming. “The federal government is trying to test its limits. They’re trying to see how far they can get.”

Leming is now hoping non-profits and church groups that are connected to immigrant communities will help distribute the cards.

“What we’re trying to do is find non-profits who would be willing to sign up and give us a receipt for finance purposes so we can mail them out,” he added. “A lot of our actions are restricted by campaign finance laws.”

According to Leming, the 8,000 cards cost $826 in total.

“I think it’s a good thing they’re doing what they’re doing,” said Medford resident Tameca Frink. “A lot of people don’t know their rights.”

President Trump signed an executive order Monday that aims to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities and threatens their funding.

Medford is not considered a sanctuary city but did pass a ‘Welcoming City Ordinance’ in January before Trump returned to office.

That ordinance establishes Medford as a welcoming city for immigrants and solidifies its policy of non-involvement with federal immigration enforcement.

