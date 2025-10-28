Ted Daniel, Peter Tragos: New Boston police documents in Karen Read saga unearthed by NC lawyer

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox is facing a formal complaint accusing him of lying about his knowledge of Kelly Dever, a former Boston police officer, and her involvement in the high-profile Karen Read case, due in part to public records uncovered by an out-of-state attorney.

The explosive accusation lodged by Read’s Los Angeles-based attorney Alan Jackson, contradicts Cox’s public denial from July 10, 2025, where he unequivocally stated: “I have nothing to do with Karen Read. As a matter of fact, I didn’t even know this person was associated with the Karen Read case.”

The complaint rests on two documents obtained through a lawsuit filed by Corri Hopkins, a corporate litigation attorney from North Carolina.

Hopkins, who has been closely following the saga, secured records concerning Commissioner Cox from Boston Police.

“I am a civil litigator, and I have the skill set to pursue the truth through the court system, if need be. So, that is what I am doing,” Hopkins wrote in an email to 25 Investigates.

Hopkins obtained an email a Boston FBI agent sent to Commissioner Cox that specifically mentions Officer Kelly Dever’s involvement in the Karen Read case and a calendar showing a scheduled meeting between Cox and Officer Kelly Dever in February 2024.

Popular legal YouTuber and attorney Peter Tragos highlighted the significance of the documents.

“When you’re looking at who has more credibility, it looked like Cox in the moment. But now that the documents and the receipts come out, it looks like Dever was telling the truth,” Tragos said, “I mean, people hate lawyers, but lawyers like to shine a light sometimes.”

25 Investigates contacted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office, Boston Police and the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST) for a response.

The POST commission acknowledged receiving Jackson’s letter about Cox.

A POST spokesperson emailed, “preliminary inquiries (post investigations) and initial staff reviews are confidential.”

©2025 Cox Media Group