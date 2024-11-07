Teachers in Beverly, Gloucester vote to strike

BEVERLY, Mass. — Teachers in two different North Shore communities voted to go on strike Thursday.

Both the Beverly and Gloucester teacher unions announced Friday evening they had voted to strike, citing concerns regarding prep time and inadequate pay.

Both unions said they are seeking to increase the average paraprofessionals, increase parental leave and argued that teachers should have more time each day to prepare and plan.

Beverly schools say they will still provide box lunches for students while the buildings are closed. Lunch will be available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Athletics, theater and band rehearsals and field trips will be allowed to continue as long as a coach or advisor is present.

“We want to make it clear that the School Committee does not condone the illegal actions of the BTA. We will work with state officials to minimize the disruption to our students’ education and we urge all teachers and staff to return to school. We call on the BTA to end their illegal strike and join us in working with the mediator to negotiate in good faith,” the Beverly School Committee said in a statement. According to the Union of Gloucester Educators, over 98% of teachers voted to authorize the strike.

Boston 25 News has reached out to both unions and school committees for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

