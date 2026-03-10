TD Garden owner sues Boston Garden Dispensary in trademark case

BOSTON — The term ‘Boston Garden” is now the center of a legal battle between the company that owns TD Garden and a local dispensary.

Delaware North, the owner and operator of TD Garden, has filed a lawsuit against Boston Garden Dispensary, accusing the company of trademark infringement.

According to the lawsuit, the arena operator argues that the dispensary’s name could confuse or mislead the public by suggesting a connection to the well-known sports venue.

The Boston Globe reported that Delaware North retired the name “Boston Garden” when it replaced the old arena in 1995.

“We are not going to surrender because a billionaire family decides they want our name,” the dispensary told Boston 25 News in a statement. “No consumers are confusing us with a sports arena.”

Boston Garden has three locations in Cambridge, Somerville and Athol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

