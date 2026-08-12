TD Garden hosts 15th annual Back-to-School Celebration for Boston-area families

BOSTON — Students and families gathered Wednesday morning for TD Garden’s 15th annual Back-to-School Celebration.

Last year, 3,500 Boston-area families received backpacks, school supplies, winter coats and other essentials to help prepare students for the school year.

Over the past 15 years, TD Garden, The Salvation Army and the City of Boston have donated more than 56,000 backpacks and contributed more than $600,000 to support students and families throughout Boston.

Boston Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm and player Alex Steeves also participated in Wednesday’s event.

Families from across Greater Boston were invited to take part in activities on the arena floor and shop through the backpack and winter coat distribution area.

TD Garden also presented a $15,000 donation to Boston Public Schools’ Music and Arts programs to help fund the newly formed Boston Public Schools Marching Band. The band was founded with support from founding sponsor Boston Legacy FC.

The donation will help fund band uniforms, musical equipment and participation fees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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