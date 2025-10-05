TD Bank introduces new ‘Automated Treat Machine’ for customers’ dogs

BOSTON — TD Bank has introduced a unique ‘Automated Treat Machine’ in Copley Square, Boston, designed to dispense free dog biscuits to pets of TD Bank customers.

The machine, which uses motion detectors to release treats, was unveiled on Saturday as part of a collaboration between TD Bank and the Animal Rescue League. This initiative aims to provide a fun experience for dog owners and their pets while promoting the bank’s services.

“Overall clients are excited especially when they own a dog and they can come and give their pet that experience,” said Bruno Horst, TD Bank Boston Retail Market Manager.

Felix De Bona, Store Manager at Copley Square TD Bank, noted, “We have too many clients that walk, especially with their dogs, so we’re inviting them in to join the fun here.”

The Automated Treat Machine is available exclusively to TD Bank customers, encouraging pet owners to engage with the bank’s offerings while enjoying a unique service for their dogs.

TD Bank plans to expand the dog ATM concept to 14 more locations across the nation, aiming to enhance customer experience and attract more pet owners to their branches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group