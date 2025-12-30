Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter, dies at 35

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter, passed away this morning at the age of 35.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” reads a post by the JFK Library Foundation.

Schlossberg was an environmental journalist and author, and the daughter of Caroline Kennedy.

Schlossberg was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2024, shortly after giving birth to her second child.

She revealed her diagnosis in 2025 through an essay in ‘The New Yorker’ detailing her battle with the aggressive blood cancer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

