‘Take the storm seriously’: Governor Maura Healey provides update as snow hits New England

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — As the snow moves in, Governor Maura Healey is warning New Englanders to take this snowstorm seriously, that means staying off the roads and to staying inside as her teams are out working to clear the snow.

“I can assure you, that our teams are ready, they’re prepared, and they will do what needs doing to get us through the next couple of days,” said Healey.

Currently, 1,700 currently pieces of snow equipment are out on the roads, with 3,000 expected to be deployed by Monday.

Boston Public Schools and city buildings are closed, and Healey declared Monday a work from home day for non-essential state employees, encouraging private businesses to do the same.

MassDOT’s Jonathan Gulliver said the turnpike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour and he’s expecting it to stay that way through the night, with a level three truck ban in place.

There are 40 warming shelters open in the state of Massachusetts, with a capacity of 1,998 people.

The storm should not bring any expected power outages; however, teams are out there ready to be deployed if need be.

The Southcoast Cape and the Islands will see mixing of both snow and rain, so it’s important to dial 211 if you do see experience an outage.

The MBTA and ferries will be running on a normal schedule, however the commuter rail will be operating on a storm schedule.

Workers will be looking for downed trees or branches on the tracks and are ready to respond if need be.

The RMV’s contact centers and service centers will be closed on Monday, and road tests will be rescheduled.

Massport is also well prepared for the storm, although the majority of flight out of Boston have been cancelled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

