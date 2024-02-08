‘Dangerous’: SWAT team officers arrest Plymouth man wanted on 7 warrants in Dartmouth hotel

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — SWAT team officers arrested a Plymouth man wanted on seven warrants, including for assaulting a correctional facility employee, in a Best Western Motel in Dartmouth on Wednesday night, police said.

Royleton Haston, 22, is wanted on a total of seven warrants, including assault and battery on a correctional facility employee, two counts of assault and battery on a correctional facility employee with a bodily substance, malicious destruction to a motor vehicle, violation of an abuse prevention order, violation of an abuse prevention involving assault and battery, and failure to stop for police.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dartmouth Police Officer Alex Tisdelle saw a vehicle at the Best Western Motel matching the description of Haston, “who has been the subject of several police incidents,” police said in a statement Thursday.

Royleton Haston, 22, of Plymouth (Dartmouth Police Department)

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team responded to the scene, as Haston “is inclined towards violence and running from the police,” police said. Dartmouth Police Detective Matthew Correia drafted a search warrant for the room where Haston was staying.

After the hallway was secured by SWAT team members, Haston was taken into custody without incident, police said.

“Sadly, dangerous fugitives such as Haston, Jr. are frequently being found while hiding in the hotels and motels in our town. Had it not been for the keen observation of a new officer, and the rapid response of the numerous assets available to us, it is more than likely that Haston, Jr. would still be putting the public in danger by once again eluding arrest,” Dartmouth Chief of Police, Brian Levesque said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group