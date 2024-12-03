Swampscott police looking for man and woman who took ‘beloved’ family dog from front yard

Swampscott police are looking to speak to two individuals who authorities say took a beloved family pet from a front yard Tuesday morning.

Around 10:00 a.m., police say a man and a woman took the 14-year-old family dog from the front yard of a home on Bates Road.

The dog, Trudy, recently underwent back surgery.

Police also share images of the white van that the man and woman were using.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Swampscott Police at 781-595-1111.

