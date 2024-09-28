Suspicious death of a woman under investigation in Easton, NH, AG says

EASTON, NH — The New Hampshire AG’s office is investigating a suspicious death in Easton.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, officers responded to the scene of a suspicious death of an adult female at a home on North Peak Drive in Easton, New Hampshire.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation, the AG says.

There is currently no threat to the public at this time.

Addition information will be released when available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

