Suspicious death investigation underway in New Hampshire town, AG says

LITTLETON, N.H. — Authorities launched an investigation into the suspicious death of a man in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said investigators assigned to his office are responding to the scene of the man’s death in the Grafton County town of Littleton, which is located just north of Franconia off Interstate 93.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released and there was no word on an arrest in connection with the incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation, according to Formella.

Officers have since determined that there is no threat to the public.

Formella noted that additional information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

