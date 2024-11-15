Local

Suspected package thief is being sought after by Norwood police

By Boston 25 News Staff

Suspected package thief is being sought after by Norwood police (Norwood Police Department)

By Boston 25 News Staff

NORWOOD — Police in Norwood are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected package thief.

Security footage was captured on Tuesday, November 12, at approximately 5:04 p.m. showing the alleged male party taking a package.

Suspected package thief is being sought after by Norwood police

The suspect was seen to be wearing nursing scrubs and driving a black Toyota 4Runner with a sticker at the bottom left of the rear windshield, alongside a red trailer hitch at the back of the car.

“You can report information by email at reportatip@norwoodma.gov or call us at 781-440-5100.” The department said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read