Suspected package thief is being sought after by Norwood police

NORWOOD — Police in Norwood are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected package thief.

Security footage was captured on Tuesday, November 12, at approximately 5:04 p.m. showing the alleged male party taking a package.

The suspect was seen to be wearing nursing scrubs and driving a black Toyota 4Runner with a sticker at the bottom left of the rear windshield, alongside a red trailer hitch at the back of the car.

“You can report information by email at reportatip@norwoodma.gov or call us at 781-440-5100.” The department said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

