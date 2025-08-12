Virginia man dies in suspected drowning in New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — A Virginia man has died in a suspected drowning in Lake Winnipesaukee, state police said Tuesday night.

Forrest Wells, 76, was believed to have been swimming in Lake Winnipesaukee near Long Island in Moultonborough before his death, which remains under investigation, state police said.

“At this time, the death is not considered suspicious and is believed to be an accidental drowning,“ state police said in a statement.

Tuesday’s incident is the second apparent drowning in Lake Winnipesaukee in less than a month.

Jason Lin, 64, of British Columbia, Canada, died in an apparent drowning on July 20. Marine Patrol units believe that Lin was swimming in the lake when he became exhausted, went under the water, and did not surface.

At 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, the body of a man believed to be Wells was recovered near the shoreline, several hours after the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol was notified, at 8:19 p.m. Monday, that Wells was missing.

Multiple agencies collaborated throughout the night and conducted an extensive search, state police said.

Assisting Marine Patrol in the search were Moultonborough Police and Fire Rescue, Tuftonboro Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and state police troopers.

Anyone with additional information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Julia Annunziato via email at Julia.A.Annunziato@dos.nh.gov or by calling 603-369-0942.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group