Suspect with warrants arrested after ‘tense’ hourslong standoff at Chelsea apartment, police say

CHELSEA, Mass. — A “tense situation” involving an allegedly armed man in an apartment building ended peacefully Wednesday night.

29-year-old Douglas Chin was taken into custody following a 3-hour standoff at 207 Shurtleff Street, according to Chelsea Police.

Authorities say officers responding to a report of a disturbance around 6:45 p.m. at the complex found that Chin was allegedly involved in a violent fight in the hallway, destroying property and threatening staff members.

Police located him in the hallway and say he had several outstanding warrants out of Cambridge District Court — including multiple assaults involving police officers.

Chin quickly retreated to his apartment and refused to come out.

Officers believed he may have been armed with a knife, and say chin began making threats, becoming increasingly hostile.

Residents of the apartment were evacuated out of an abundance of caution and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

After nearly three hours of negotiating with Chin to no avail, the Chelsea Police Department requested the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Tactical STOP Team to conduct a forced entry.

At 10:20 p.m., police entered Chin’s apartment and successfully took him into custody without incident. Chin was transported to the Cambridge Health Alliance in Everett for medical evaluation.

He was then booked at Chelsea Police Headquarters and will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

“This outcome demonstrates the effectiveness of de-escalation efforts, teamwork, and our collaboration with state law enforcement partners,” said Chief Keith Houghton. “Our priority is always the safety of the community, and I commend our officers and our crisis negotiator for his patience and professionalism in resolving this tense situation peacefully.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group