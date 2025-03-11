Suspect in stabbing outside Mass. courthouse to face charges, MSP says

MEDFORD, Mass. — The suspect in a stabbing outside a Massachusetts courthouse Monday has been arrested, according to officials.

Officers responding to a report of a large fight in front of Cambridge District Court at 4040 Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford around noon Monday discovered a stabbing victim, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Upon arrival, a court officer pointed Troopers toward Commercial Street where they found two Medford Police Officers with five men. Troopers assisted the Officers in detaining them. As they searched the men, police discovered and secured a knife in one of the individual’s waistband. Police also detained three additional individuals at restaurant near the Courthouse,” an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Police then identified Kalongie Bradley, 28, as the suspect.

Police say Bradley was at the courthouse for an arraignment on an arrest that occurred at Encore Casino earlier that morning.

“As part of that matter, the suspect engaged in a physical altercation with an apparent relative of the man stabbed Monday outside the Courthouse,” MSP said.

Bradley is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Tuesday on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

