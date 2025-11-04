Suspect released after arraignment for deadly hit and run in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — The woman accused of a deadly hit and run was arraigned and released at Lowell District Court, Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston25 shows the moment of impact on Chelmsford Street just before midnight last Thursday.

It was revealed in court that the suspect, Channa Sath, 44, had left a Halloween party with her sister after allegedly having 2-3 drinks before getting behind the wheel.

“She struck what she described as a concrete barrier. When asked if she had reported the accident to the police, she stated she did not because she was scared,” a state prosecutor told the judge.

Court documents indicate the victim, Helene Renaud, 72, was crossing the street while pushing a shopping cart when she was struck.

“The pedestrian, the named victim in this case later succumbed to her injuries sustained from the collision shortly after arriving to Lowell General Hospital,” a state prosecutor said.

The state requested $10,000 bail, but after hearing from the defense, the judge released Sath requiring a sobriety check-in 3 times a day and probation twice a week. The suspect also had her license suspended, and had to turn her passport into the court.

Sath’s representation emphasized that she has no record, and has been a community member who’s helped others, working at the Lowell Community Center for nearly 10 years before recently being laid off.

“When she was told by the cops that they were looking for her, she did the right thing. She immediately came down to the police station and answered their questions to voluntarily work with them and to appear. She’s showing the court she’s not running from this,” the suspect’s representation told the court.

Sath is due back in court on Dec. 4.

