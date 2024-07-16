Suspect arrested in New Hampshire crash involving motorcycle

On July 15, police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Central Street and Maple Street in Hudson, New Hampshire, according to the Hudson police.

Police say a motorcycle made contact with another vehicle on the road, causing damage.

The operator of the motorcycle did not stop and left the area of the accident before police arrived.

According to the statement, “information developed on the scene,” and police learned that the driver of the motorcycle lived nearby.

He was later identified as 21-year-old Francisco Hickey of Hudson.

Police say officers went to Hickey’s residence and saw him driving the suspected motorcycle.

Through an investigation, police found that Hickey was operating the motorcycle during the accident and that he was suspended due to a conviction for driving under the influence.

Police say Hickey appeared to be under the influence during the incident.

Hickey was also out on bail for similar charges.

Hickey was arrested and charged with conduct after an accident, driving after suspension for a DUI conviction, alcohol ignition interlock circumvention, driving under the influence second offense, driving without giving proof and criminal mischief.

All these charges are misdemeanors.

Hickey was released on cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on July 25, 2024.

