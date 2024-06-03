Suspect accused of shooting woman in the chest after Brockton house party held without bail

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police in Brockton have identified the suspect in connection with a woman shot in the chest, early Sunday morning.

Brockton police responded to the home on Falconer Avenue on Sunday morning for reports of a woman shot in the chest.

Jonathan Alves, 27, was arrested and is being charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, assault & battery, assault to murder, and several other weapons charges.

At his arraignment on Monday, prosecutors said Alves was at a house party and a group of women got into a fight outside, which escalated. Prosecutors said Alves is the boyfriend of one of the women involved.

“He said ‘I’m not letting no one fight my [expletive]’ and then engaged in the fight himself, punching the witness three times,” said the Commonwealth.

According to the prosecution, a witness said he reached into his waistband and pulled out a black handgun with a long magazine as she ducked behind a car. Then she heard gunshots.

“Her friend, the victim indicated I think I’ve been shot and fell to the ground holding her chest,” she said.

Brockton Fire and Ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene before transporting her to a hospital in Boston.

Two others were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

26-year-old Naldo Barbosa faces unlawful possession of ammunition charge, and 42-year-old Aylson Correia Castro faces unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an FID Card.

“I heard gunfire, multiple shots multiple, multiple shots back and forth,” said John Pennio, who lives on Falconer Ave in Brockton.

Alves defense attorney said a witness was shown one photo and asked if it was the suspect.

“The identification procedure is incredibly tainted and is going to result in a lack of specific identification for purposes of that photo,” said James Murphy, Defense Attorney.

Monday a judge ordered Alves to be held until a dangerousness hearing Thursday and have his bail revoked for violating the bail terms from a previous case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

