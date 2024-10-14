Local

Suspect accused of performing lewd act in front of teen victim on MBTA train sought by police

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Red Line lewd act suspect (MBTA Transit Police)

QUINCY, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of exposing himself on an MBTA train earlier this month.

According to transit officials, the person pictured sat across from an 18-year-old female victim on a Red Line train between Quincy Center and Wollaston Station on October 2 around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself to the victim and committed a lewd act in front of her.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured is asked to call Transit Police.

