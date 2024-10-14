Suspect accused of performing lewd act in front of teen victim on MBTA train sought by police

QUINCY, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of exposing himself on an MBTA train earlier this month.

According to transit officials, the person pictured sat across from an 18-year-old female victim on a Red Line train between Quincy Center and Wollaston Station on October 2 around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself to the victim and committed a lewd act in front of her.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured is asked to call Transit Police.

ID Wanted re: Open & Gross Investigation. SP sat across a 18y/o female exposed himself & committed a lewd act while onboard a Red Line train between QC/Wollaston on 10/2 1130PM. Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 6172221050 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/CyETTIu2RX — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) October 14, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group