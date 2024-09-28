Suspect accused of assault with a shopping basket in Roxbury sought by police

BOSTON — Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly beat a victim with a shopping basket on Saturday.

Boston Police say around 1 p.m. they received a call for an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the area of the New Family Supermarket on Humboldt Avenue in Roxbury.

The suspect, described as a man wearing a blue Polo hooded sweatshirt, used a shopping basket as a weapon, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District B-2 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individual in Relation to an Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon in Roxbury https://t.co/1xuL76V0np pic.twitter.com/zgWXhArYaw — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group