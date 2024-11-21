Survivors of homicide victims kick off Victims Awareness Month at State House

BOSTON — At the Great Hall of Flags in the State House, survivors of homicide gather, together, to kick off a month-long awareness campaign.

“Survivors of homicide victims are transforming pain into power,” said Alexandra Dorrelus, Co-Executive Director of the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.

Here, people and families are united by profound loss, the murders of loved ones.

“This is the survivors of homicide community. It’s not a community or a club that you want to be a part of. But, it’s so powerful when we do come together,” added Rachel Rodrigues, Co-Executive Director of the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.

The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute is hosting this event, advocating for legislative change like improving victims’ bereavement rights.

But this event is also giving survivors a chance to be together.

A week before the holidays, it is a vital connection.

Linda Smith’s son, Dreshaun Johnson, was murdered in Roslindale two years ago.

“The first thing I do for Thanksgiving, which is so sad, I got to the cemetery to visit Dreshaun,” Smith said. “It helps me to know I’m not the only one going through a lot of pain.”

Beatriz Couho’s son, Joel Leon, was murdered ten years ago in South Boston.

“My family, we are four members. And this destroyed everything I built for my family,” Couho said.

It is hoped that by gathering together, the voices of survivors of homicide victims will be heard and strengthened.

“One homicide is too many,” said Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. “We have to lift up these families, these survivors, and continue to stand with them.”

The Louis D Brown Peace Institute is raising money to build a new 25-million-dollar center in Dorchester.

The facility will provide more resources for families impacted by violence.

This week they learned they’ll receive 2.5 million dollars for the project, funded by a newly passed economic development bond.

