Surveillance video shows two luxury sports cars being stolen from Norwell dealership

NORWELL, Mass. — Police in Norwell are investigating after two luxury sports cars were stolen from a car dealership on Thanksgiving.

Police said officers responded to McLaren Boston on Pond Street Friday morning after it was discovered that two Lamborghinis were stolen from the lot.

Surveillance images show two unknown individuals access the property and proceed to gain entry into two vehicles, which they then drive off the lot in the direction of Route 3, police said.

Surveillance video shows two Lamborghinis being stolen from Norwell dealership

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

