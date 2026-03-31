Police searching for driver who allegedly caused serious four-car crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Mass. — Police are looking for the man who allegedly caused a four-car crash in Clinton that seriously injured a person this past Saturday.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash on Water Street near the intersection with Palmer Court around 3:00 p.m., Clinton police say.

The crash left one person with serious injuries, according to Clinton police.

Using information from crash victims and witnesses, police eventually determined that Steve Casseus was behind the wheel of the vehicle that caused the crash.

Police say Casseus ran away from the crash site before officers arrived.

Police are still searching for Casseus and anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (978) 365-4111.

Casseus is facing serious charges, including operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

ing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group