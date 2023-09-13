Surveillance video shows Lynn suspect on the run after daytime shooting that triggered lockdown

LYNN, Mass. — Police in Lynn have lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued Wednesday following a daytime shooting as local and state investigators continue to search for the suspected gunman, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Commercial and Neptune Street around 11:30 a.m. launched a search for a man who had fled the scene on foot, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Investigating first responders determined that two suspects exited a black Lexus before one of them, the driver, moved to the rear of the car and began to fire shots at a white Toyota Camry, according to Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy.

The passenger then fled into a nearby store while the driver, identified as Anthony Gutierrez, began to run down Neptune Street.

Residents and schools near Commercial Street, South Street, Market Square, and the Lynn Commons were asked to stay inside while investigators combed the area.

Even though Gutierrez hasn’t been found, the shelter-in-place order was lifted because police say investigators were able to determine that the incident “appears to be a targeted shooting and not random.”

Lynn police issued an arrest warrant for Gutierrez on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and illegal possession of ammunition.

In surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News, Gutierrez is seen running from the scene, attempting to get into a U-Haul truck before taking off.

Police say Gutierrez is known to the department.

Police are also looking to speak to the occupants of the Toyota Camry that was fired upon. Police say the registration is 4RAW48.

Police didn’t say if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Residents living in the area of Commercial Street who have security cameras are being asked to review their footage.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

