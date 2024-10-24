Super window washer: Mario puts a smile on the face of Boston Children’s patients

BOSTON — Mario recently took a break from his busy schedule of rescuing trapped princesses and stomping turtles to put some smiles on the faces of some young patients in Boston.

Mario Mario, yes that’s his real name, put aside his plumbing tools as he washed some windows at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The Italian plumber was also joined by brother Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Wario and Donkey Kong.

“One kiddo, Nicholas (all the way from Georgia) has been here for a week, so this was an awesome surprise for him. Mario’s friends joined him to wave hello from the courtyard,” Boston Children’s Hospital shared with Boston 25.

